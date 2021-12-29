Cases in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams soar as Omicron grips Bedford

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to December 23.

With the Omicron variant taking hold, every single area of Bedford - apart from Cauldwell - has had a steep rise in cases.

In the space of a week, cases have gone from 96 to 143 in Castle; from 73 to 126 in Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh; and from 115 to a staggerig 199 in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams.

All areas of Bedford - apart from Cauldwell -have had a steep rise in cases

Here's a breakdown for the seven days to December 23:

Bromham & Biddenham - 147 cases

Brickhill - 93 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 143 cases

Cauldwell - 82 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 126 cases

De Parys - 83 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 199 cases

Goldington - 89 cases

Harpur - 85 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 119 cases

Kempston Central & East - 69 cases

Kempston North - 49 cases

Kempston West & South - 89 cases

Kingsbrook - 74 cases

Newnham - 78 cases

Putnoe - 111 cases

Queen's Park - 80 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 51 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 117 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 150 cases