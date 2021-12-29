Cases in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams soar as Omicron grips Bedford
Check your postcode for new cases
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to December 23.
With the Omicron variant taking hold, every single area of Bedford - apart from Cauldwell - has had a steep rise in cases.
In the space of a week, cases have gone from 96 to 143 in Castle; from 73 to 126 in Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh; and from 115 to a staggerig 199 in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams.
Here's a breakdown for the seven days to December 23:
Bromham & Biddenham - 147 cases
Brickhill - 93 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 143 cases
Cauldwell - 82 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 126 cases
De Parys - 83 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 199 cases
Goldington - 89 cases
Harpur - 85 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 119 cases
Kempston Central & East - 69 cases
Kempston North - 49 cases
Kempston West & South - 89 cases
Kingsbrook - 74 cases
Newnham - 78 cases
Putnoe - 111 cases
Queen's Park - 80 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 51 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 117 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 150 cases
