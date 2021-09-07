Bedfordshire Hospitals Trust cares for 76 Covid patients in hospital

Bedfordshire Hospitals Trust was caring for 76 coronavirus patients in hospital as of last Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 31 was down from 82 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 29 in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 47.

Bedford Hospital

Across England there were 6,293 people in hospital with Covid as of August 31, with 879 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally rose by 23 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators increased by 13 per cent%.