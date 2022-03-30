Bedford's Harpur ward records huge spike in Covid cases in a week
They are also rising in De Parys and Kingsbrook
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to March 24.
Although cases have begun to drop in Queen’s Park, Castle & Kingsway and Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams, it’s a different story for other parts of the borough.
It's particularly bad in Harpur - where cases have jumped from 65 to 100 in just seven days.
They also also on the rise again in De Parys where cases have gone from 50 to 76; as well as Kingsbrook, where they have gone from 52 to 79.
Here's a full breakdown for the seven days to March 24:
Bromham & Biddenham - 171 cases
Brickhill - 81 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 97 cases
Cauldwell - 86 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 99 cases
De Parys - 76 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 168 cases
Goldington - 90 cases
Harpur - 100 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 93 cases
Kempston Central & East - 53 cases
Kempston North - 46 cases
Kempston West & South - 101 cases
Kingsbrook - 79 cases
Newnham - 56 cases
Putnoe - 91 cases
Queen's Park - 35 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 82 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 109 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 135 cases