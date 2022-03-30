Bedford's Harpur ward records huge spike in Covid cases in a week

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to March 24.

Although cases have begun to drop in Queen’s Park, Castle & Kingsway and Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams, it’s a different story for other parts of the borough.

It's particularly bad in Harpur - where cases have jumped from 65 to 100 in just seven days.

They also also on the rise again in De Parys where cases have gone from 50 to 76; as well as Kingsbrook, where they have gone from 52 to 79.

Here's a full breakdown for the seven days to March 24:

Bromham & Biddenham - 171 cases

Brickhill - 81 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 97 cases

Cauldwell - 86 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 99 cases

De Parys - 76 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 168 cases

Goldington - 90 cases

Harpur - 100 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 93 cases

Kempston Central & East - 53 cases

Kempston North - 46 cases

Kempston West & South - 101 cases

Kingsbrook - 79 cases

Newnham - 56 cases

Putnoe - 91 cases

Queen's Park - 35 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 82 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 109 cases