Bedford's Covid cases surge in Brickhill in a week

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week leading up to June 16.

Cases have started creeping up again in 11 parts of the borough – with two wards seeing a significant jump.

In just seven days. cases have risen in Brickhill from nine to 20 and in Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople from 13 to 26.

Brickhill

Here's the full breakdown:

Bromham & Biddenham - 13 cases

Brickhill - 20 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 19 cases

Cauldwell - 9 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 14 cases

De Parys - 9 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 19 cases

Goldington - 11 cases

Harpur - 3 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 9 cases

Kempston Central & East - 5 cases

Kempston North - 6 cases

Kempston West & South - 10 cases

Kingsbrook - 11 cases

Newnham - 9 cases

Putnoe - 9 cases

Queen's Park - 11 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 3 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 14 cases