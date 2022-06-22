Bedford's Covid cases surge in Brickhill in a week

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week leading up to June 16.
Cases have started creeping up again in 11 parts of the borough – with two wards seeing a significant jump.
In just seven days. cases have risen in Brickhill from nine to 20 and in Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople from 13 to 26.
Here's the full breakdown:
Bromham & Biddenham - 13 cases
Brickhill - 20 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 19 cases
Cauldwell - 9 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 14 cases
De Parys - 9 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 19 cases
Goldington - 11 cases
Harpur - 3 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 9 cases
Kempston Central & East - 5 cases
Kempston North - 6 cases
Kempston West & South - 10 cases
Kingsbrook - 11 cases
Newnham - 9 cases
Putnoe - 9 cases
Queen's Park - 11 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 3 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 14 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 26 cases