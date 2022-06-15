Bedford's Covid cases jump up again in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams in a week

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week leading up to June 9.

Cases have started creeping up again in 13 parts of the borough – with two wards seeing a significant jump.

In just seven days. cases have risen in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams from eight to 22 and in Castle & Kingsway from fewer than three to 12.

Here's the full breakdown:

Bromham & Biddenham - 6 cases

Brickhill - 9 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 12 cases

Cauldwell - 3 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 5 cases

De Parys - 3 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 22 cases

Goldington - 7 cases

Harpur - 5 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 14 cases

Kempston Central & East - 4 cases

Kempston North - 3 cases

Kempston West & South - fewer than three cases

Kingsbrook - 6 cases

Newnham - 9 cases

Putnoe - 7 cases

Queen's Park - 7 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 4 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 10 cases