Bedford's Covid cases jump up again in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams in a week

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week leading up to June 9.
Cases have started creeping up again in 13 parts of the borough – with two wards seeing a significant jump.
In just seven days. cases have risen in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams from eight to 22 and in Castle & Kingsway from fewer than three to 12.
Here's the full breakdown:
Bromham & Biddenham - 6 cases
Brickhill - 9 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 12 cases
Cauldwell - 3 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 5 cases
De Parys - 3 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 22 cases
Goldington - 7 cases
Harpur - 5 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 14 cases
Kempston Central & East - 4 cases
Kempston North - 3 cases
Kempston West & South - fewer than three cases
Kingsbrook - 6 cases
Newnham - 9 cases
Putnoe - 7 cases
Queen's Park - 7 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 4 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 10 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 13 cases