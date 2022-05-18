Bedford's Covid cases double in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams in just a week

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week leading up to May 12.

They have crept up in SIX areas of Bedford – including Bromham & Biddenham; Brickhill; Kempston Central & East; Kempston North; and Kingsbrook – with the biggest rise in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams, where cases have gone from 18 to 36 in seven days.