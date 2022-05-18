Bedford's Covid cases double in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams in just a week

They’ve also risen in FIVE other areas

By Clare Turner
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 5:45 pm

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week leading up to May 12.

They have crept up in SIX areas of Bedford – including Bromham & Biddenham; Brickhill; Kempston Central & East; Kempston North; and Kingsbrook – with the biggest rise in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams, where cases have gone from 18 to 36 in seven days.

Here's the full breakdown:

Cases have doubled in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams (pictured)

Bromham & Biddenham - 15 cases

Brickhill - 10 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 11 cases

Cauldwell - 6 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 8 cases

De Parys - 14 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 36 cases

Goldington - 7 cases

Harpur - 8 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 3 cases

Kempston Central & East - 6 cases

Kempston North - 8 cases

Kempston West & South - 5 cases

Kingsbrook - 13 cases

Newnham - 5 cases

Putnoe - 11 cases

Queen's Park - 6 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 6 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 8 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 16 cases

WixamsBedfordPublic Health EnglandKingsbrook