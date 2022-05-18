Bedford's Covid cases double in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams in just a week

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week leading up to May 12.
They have crept up in SIX areas of Bedford – including Bromham & Biddenham; Brickhill; Kempston Central & East; Kempston North; and Kingsbrook – with the biggest rise in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams, where cases have gone from 18 to 36 in seven days.
Here's the full breakdown:
Bromham & Biddenham - 15 cases
Brickhill - 10 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 11 cases
Cauldwell - 6 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 8 cases
De Parys - 14 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 36 cases
Goldington - 7 cases
Harpur - 8 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 3 cases
Kempston Central & East - 6 cases
Kempston North - 8 cases
Kempston West & South - 5 cases
Kingsbrook - 13 cases
Newnham - 5 cases
Putnoe - 11 cases
Queen's Park - 6 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 6 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 8 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 16 cases