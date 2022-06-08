Bedford's Covid cases almost double in Wootton & Stewartby in just a week

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week leading up to June 2.

They are low in every part of the borough, with some areas even recording fewer than three cases – on these occasions, the Government doesn't share the data, to protect individuals' identities.

However, in just seven days. cases have risen in Wootton & Stewartby from seven to 15 cases.

Cases have nearly doubled in Wootton and Stewartby

Here's the full breakdown:

Bromham & Biddenham - 8 cases

Brickhill - 3 cases

Castle & Kingsway - fewer than three cases

Cauldwell - 6 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 8 cases

De Parys - 5 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 8 cases

Goldington - 6 cases

Harpur - 9 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 3 cases

Kempston Central & East - fewer than three cases

Kempston North - fewer than three cases

Kempston West & South - 4 cases

Kingsbrook - 4 casesNewnham - fewer than three cases

Putnoe - fewer than three cases

Queen's Park - fewer than three cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - fewer than three cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 15 cases