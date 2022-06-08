Bedford's Covid cases almost double in Wootton & Stewartby in just a week

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week leading up to June 2.
They are low in every part of the borough, with some areas even recording fewer than three cases – on these occasions, the Government doesn't share the data, to protect individuals' identities.
However, in just seven days. cases have risen in Wootton & Stewartby from seven to 15 cases.
Here's the full breakdown:
Bromham & Biddenham - 8 cases
Brickhill - 3 cases
Castle & Kingsway - fewer than three cases
Cauldwell - 6 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 8 cases
De Parys - 5 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 8 cases
Goldington - 6 cases
Harpur - 9 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 3 cases
Kempston Central & East - fewer than three cases
Kempston North - fewer than three cases
Kempston West & South - 4 cases
Kingsbrook - 4 casesNewnham - fewer than three cases
Putnoe - fewer than three cases
Queen's Park - fewer than three cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - fewer than three cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 15 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 5 cases