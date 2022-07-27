Bedford records SEVEN Covid deaths in a week

As of today (July 27), Bedford has recorded 343 cases since last Wednesday, with a total of 67,911 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 482 cases, with a new total of 104,153, while Luton has 263, taking the total to 78,497.

And with Bedford recording 343 cases today – that averages at 49 cases a day.

Bedford

Since last Wednesday, there have been seven deaths in Bedford (652), five in Luton (725) and six in Central Bedfordshire (821).

Currently, 124 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.