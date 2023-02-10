News you can trust since 1845
Bedford records 55 Covid cases but no deaths this week

Nearly 70 people were admitted to hospital though

By Clare Turner
26 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 11:18am

As of last night (Thursday, February 9), Bedford recorded 55 cases in a week, with a total of 71,092 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Heath England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 98 cases, with a new total of 109,066, while Luton has 52, taking the total to 81,369.

Bedford
And with Bedford recording 55 cases since the previous Thursday – that averages at over seven cases a day.

There were no new deaths in Bedford (731), two in Luton (796), and two in Central Bedfordshire (915).

Currently, 55 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and 66 patients were admitted in the last seven days.

One patient is in a ventilation bed.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.

The figures come from the Government website

