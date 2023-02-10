As of last night (Thursday, February 9), Bedford recorded 55 cases in a week, with a total of 71,092 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Heath England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 98 cases, with a new total of 109,066, while Luton has 52, taking the total to 81,369.

Bedford

And with Bedford recording 55 cases since the previous Thursday – that averages at over seven cases a day.

There were no new deaths in Bedford (731), two in Luton (796), and two in Central Bedfordshire (915).

Currently, 55 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and 66 patients were admitted in the last seven days.

One patient is in a ventilation bed.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.