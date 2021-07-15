Covid cases in Bedford Borough have more than doubled in the last week - as 'Freedom Day' on Monday, July 19 sees the relaxing of restrictions.

Following the Prime Minister’s briefing this week (Monday, July 12) the rules on what we can and can’t do will be changing from Monday 19 July.

But the Borough Council is urging people to continue to exercise caution and common sense, and continue to wear face coverings indoors, in busy places.

Covid rates in Bedford Borough have more than doubled in the last week

Advice from the council includes continuing to:

> take a free test if you have symptoms and get the vaccine if you are 18 or over.

> self-isolate if told to do so by NHS test and trace.

> if you can, wear a face covering indoors, in busy places and on public transport and, where possible, keep your distance from people that you don’t live with.

> try and meet outdoors rather than indoors, and test twice a week with a rapid lateral flow test to keep your friends and family safe.

Cases in the borough remain mostly among people aged under 40, with the highest increase among those aged 11-22.

Cllr Louise Jackson, Portfolio Holder for Health and Wellbeing said, “While this move to Step Four in the government’s roadmap brings us all a little closer to normality, we have to remember that Covid-19 has not gone away and we continue to see cases increase locally.

"Some people are still at increased risk of serious illness, so it’s important that we all do what we can to keep everyone safe.

“Thank you to everyone in Bedford Borough who has had their vaccine, played their part by self-isolating and continued to use the rapid Covid-19 tests at home. You are making a huge difference in helping to keep our communities safe.

“We are strongly encouraging everyone to keep wearing their face covering indoors, in busy places and on public transport and, where possible, to keep social distancing. When meeting with friends or family, it’s safer to stay outside where the fresh air can disperse the virus.

“And please, get vaccinated so we can get back to the things we love.”

Drop-ins for Covid-19 vaccination are available for everyone aged 18 or over in Bedford Borough, with no appointment necessary, at Bedford Heights, Manton Lane and at some pharmacies.