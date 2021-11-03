Bedford parents and carers invited to Covid vaccination Q&A to "stop common myths and rumours from spreading"

Tomorrow (Thursday), parents and carers of children aged 12-17 are being invited to a virtual Q&A session about the Covid vaccine.

The event - between 6-7pm - is being hosted by senior public health officer, Dr Foyeke Tolani, and is an opportunity for parents and carers to find out more about vaccines.

You can access the meeting via this Zoom link

The meeting takes place via Zoom tomorrow (Thursday) between 6-7pm

Cllr Louise Jackson, portfolio holder for health and wellbeing, said: “This is a great opportunity for parents and carers to find out more and ask any questions they have about vaccinations. Vaccines are our best defence and are effective at protecting people from Covid-19 and can reduce the risk of people spreading the virus.

“Accurate Covid-19 vaccine information is critical and can help stop common myths and rumours from spreading. If you can, please come along.”

GP Dr Vijay Nayar and the chief officer for public health, Dr Ian Brown will also any questions.during the meeting.