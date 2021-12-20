Bedford Heights vaccination centre will temporarily close over Christmas and New Year
You can still book slots
Monday, 20th December 2021, 2:24 pm
Updated
Monday, 20th December 2021, 2:26 pm
The vaccination centre at Bedford Heights will temporarily close over the Christmas holiday weekend.
Booked appointments will still be available on December 24 but the vaccination centre in Manton Lane will close on December 25 and 26.
It will reopen on Monday, December 27 and continue to offer first, second and booster jabs.
The centre will close again on January 1 and 2 before reopening on Monday, January 3.
For details of walk-in first, second and booster dose vaccination sites visit here