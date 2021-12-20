Bedford Heights vaccination centre will temporarily close over Christmas and New Year

The vaccination centre at Bedford Heights will temporarily close over the Christmas holiday weekend.

Booked appointments will still be available on December 24 but the vaccination centre in Manton Lane will close on December 25 and 26.

It will reopen on Monday, December 27 and continue to offer first, second and booster jabs.

Vaccination centre

The centre will close again on January 1 and 2 before reopening on Monday, January 3.