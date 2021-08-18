Bedford Covid: In just seven days, Cauldwell, Castle and Harrold record sharp rise in cases
Check your postcode for new coronavirus cases
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to August 12.
Four areas of the borough have experienced a significant rise in cases - Cauldwell, Castle & Kingsway, Harrold, Chellington & Turvey and Wootton & Stewartby.
In the space of a week, cases have gone from 24 to 45 in Cauldwell, from 26 to 44 in Castle & Kingsway, from 10 to 36 in Harrold, Chellington & Turvey and from 23 to 41 in Wootton & Stewartby.
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to August 12:
Bromham & Biddenham - 28 cases
Brickhill - 20 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 44 cases
Cauldwell - 45 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 27 cases
De Parys - 18 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 38 cases
Goldington - 25 cases
Harpur - 28 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 36 cases
Kempston Central & East - 15 cases
Kempston North - 14 cases
Kempston West & South - 40 cases
Kingsbrook - 36 cases
Newnham - 11 cases
Putnoe - 12 cases
Queen's Park - 25 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 10 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 41 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 29 cases
You can check your postcode for Covid-19 cases here