Bedford Covid: In just seven days, Cauldwell, Castle and Harrold record sharp rise in cases

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to August 12.

Four areas of the borough have experienced a significant rise in cases - Cauldwell, Castle & Kingsway, Harrold, Chellington & Turvey and Wootton & Stewartby.

In the space of a week, cases have gone from 24 to 45 in Cauldwell, from 26 to 44 in Castle & Kingsway, from 10 to 36 in Harrold, Chellington & Turvey and from 23 to 41 in Wootton & Stewartby.

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to August 12:

Bromham & Biddenham - 28 cases

Brickhill - 20 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 44 cases

Cauldwell - 45 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 27 cases

De Parys - 18 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 38 cases

Goldington - 25 cases

Harpur - 28 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 36 cases

Kempston Central & East - 15 cases

Kempston North - 14 cases

Kempston West & South - 40 cases

Kingsbrook - 36 cases

Newnham - 11 cases

Putnoe - 12 cases

Queen's Park - 25 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 10 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 41 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 29 cases