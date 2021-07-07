Bedford Covid hotspots: Positive cases jump in Elstow, Shortstown and Wixams in just seven days
Check your postcode for new coronavirus cases
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of coronavirus cases in Bedford for seven days up to July 1.
Cases are creeping up again in much of the borough - but rose sharply in Elstow, Shortstown and Wixams from five to 40.
And in the space of a week, the number of people who tested positive for Covid in Brickhill rose from seven to 20, from five to 23 in Kingsbrook, and from zero to 21 in Clapham, Oakley and Thurleigh.
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to July 1:
Bromham & Biddenham - 29 cases
Brickhill - 20 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 17 cases
Cauldwell - 16 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 21 cases
De Parys - 7 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 40 cases
Goldington - 19 cases
Harpur - 8 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 7 cases
Kempston Central & East - 6 cases
Kempston North - 4 cases
Kempston West & South - 15 cases
Kingsbrook - 23 cases
Newnham - 11 cases
Putnoe - 5 cases
Queen's Park - 27 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 13 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 19 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 9 cases
You can check your postcode for Covid-19 cases here