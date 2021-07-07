Bedford Covid hotspots: Positive cases jump in Elstow, Shortstown and Wixams in just seven days

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of coronavirus cases in Bedford for seven days up to July 1.

Cases are creeping up again in much of the borough - but rose sharply in Elstow, Shortstown and Wixams from five to 40.

And in the space of a week, the number of people who tested positive for Covid in Brickhill rose from seven to 20, from five to 23 in Kingsbrook, and from zero to 21 in Clapham, Oakley and Thurleigh.

Cases have risen sharply in Elstow, Shortstown and Wixams

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to July 1:

Bromham & Biddenham - 29 cases

Brickhill - 20 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 17 cases

Cauldwell - 16 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 21 cases

De Parys - 7 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 40 cases

Goldington - 19 cases

Harpur - 8 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 7 cases

Kempston Central & East - 6 cases

Kempston North - 4 cases

Kempston West & South - 15 cases

Kingsbrook - 23 cases

Newnham - 11 cases

Putnoe - 5 cases

Queen's Park - 27 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 13 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 19 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 9 cases