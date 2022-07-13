Bedford Covid cases spike in Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week leading up to July 1.
Cases are rising in almost every part of the borough; apart from six – Brickhill, Cauldwell, De Parys, Goldington, Kempston West and Putnoe.
But elsewhere, it’s a very different story.
In just seven days, cases have risen from 19 to 28 in Harpur, from 14 to 22 in Newnham – and from 27 to a staggering 53 in Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople.
Cases remain high in Bromham & Biddenham, Castle & Kingsway, Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams as well as Kempston West & South.
Here's the full breakdown:
Bromham & Biddenham - 31 cases
Brickhill - 29 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 34 cases
Cauldwell - 14 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 25 cases
De Parys - 12 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 44 cases
Goldington - 20 cases
Harpur - 28 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 30 cases
Kempston Central & East - 17 cases
Kempston North - 12 cases
Kempston West & South - 34 cases
Kingsbrook - 21 cases
Newnham - 22 cases
Putnoe - 18 cases
Queen's Park - 20 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 15 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 24 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 53 cases