Bedford Covid cases spike in Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week leading up to July 1.

Cases are rising in almost every part of the borough; apart from six – Brickhill, Cauldwell, De Parys, Goldington, Kempston West and Putnoe.

But elsewhere, it’s a very different story.

Cases are spiking in Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople

In just seven days, cases have risen from 19 to 28 in Harpur, from 14 to 22 in Newnham – and from 27 to a staggering 53 in Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople.

Cases remain high in Bromham & Biddenham, Castle & Kingsway, Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams as well as Kempston West & South.

Here's the full breakdown:

Bromham & Biddenham - 31 cases

Brickhill - 29 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 34 cases

Cauldwell - 14 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 25 cases

De Parys - 12 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 44 cases

Goldington - 20 cases

Harpur - 28 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 30 cases

Kempston Central & East - 17 cases

Kempston North - 12 cases

Kempston West & South - 34 cases

Kingsbrook - 21 cases

Newnham - 22 cases

Putnoe - 18 cases

Queen's Park - 20 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 15 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 24 cases