Bedford Covid cases spike in Queen's Park and Kingsbrook in a week
Check your postcode for new cases
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the eight days up to January 6.
As Omicron infections spread across the borough with a high number of cases everywhere, only three wards - Harpur, Harrold, Chellington & Turvey and Putnoe- have recorded a drop.
But in just over a week, cases have gone from 96 to 160 in Queen's Park and from 135 to 203 in Kingsbrook.
Here's a breakdown for the eight days to January 6:
Bromham & Biddenham - 193 cases
Brickhill - 133 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 201 cases
Cauldwell - 184 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 182 cases
De Parys - 103 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 293 cases
Goldington - 169 cases
Harpur - 128 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 104 cases
Kempston Central & East - 113 cases
Kempston North - 99 cases
Kempston West & South - 200 cases
Kingsbrook - 203 cases
Newnham - 95 cases
Putnoe - 136 cases
Queen's Park - 160 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 73 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 194 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 178 cases
You can check your postcode for Covid-19 cases here