Bedford Covid cases spike in Queen's Park and Kingsbrook in a week

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the eight days up to January 6.

As Omicron infections spread across the borough with a high number of cases everywhere, only three wards - Harpur, Harrold, Chellington & Turvey and Putnoe- have recorded a drop.

But in just over a week, cases have gone from 96 to 160 in Queen's Park and from 135 to 203 in Kingsbrook.

Cases have spiked in Queen's Park and Kingsbrook wards

Here's a breakdown for the eight days to January 6:

Bromham & Biddenham - 193 cases

Brickhill - 133 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 201 cases

Cauldwell - 184 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 182 cases

De Parys - 103 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 293 cases

Goldington - 169 cases

Harpur - 128 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 104 cases

Kempston Central & East - 113 cases

Kempston North - 99 cases

Kempston West & South - 200 cases

Kingsbrook - 203 cases

Newnham - 95 cases

Putnoe - 136 cases

Queen's Park - 160 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 73 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 194 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 178 cases