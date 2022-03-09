Bedford Covid cases spike in Putnoe in a week
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to March 3.
And in the space of a week, they have risen in nine wards in the borough.
In Putnoe, it's particularly bad - jumping from 34 to 67 in just seven days.
Meanwhile, cases are also rising again in Bromham & Biddenham - from 44 to 60
Here's a full breakdown for the seven days to March 3:
Bromham & Biddenham - 60 cases
Brickhill - 36 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 35 cases
Cauldwell - 32 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 28 cases
De Parys - 27 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 48 cases
Goldington - 43 cases
Harpur - 38 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 39 cases
Kempston Central & East - 32 cases
Kempston North - 15 cases
Kempston West & South - 30 cases
Kingsbrook - 31 cases
Newnham - 22 cases
Putnoe - 67 cases
Queen's Park - 22 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 38 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 30 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 38 cases
