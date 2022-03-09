Bedford Covid cases spike in Putnoe in a week

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to March 3.

And in the space of a week, they have risen in nine wards in the borough.

In Putnoe, it's particularly bad - jumping from 34 to 67 in just seven days.

Meanwhile, cases are also rising again in Bromham & Biddenham - from 44 to 60

Here's a full breakdown for the seven days to March 3:

Bromham & Biddenham - 60 cases

Brickhill - 36 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 35 cases

Cauldwell - 32 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 28 cases

De Parys - 27 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 48 cases

Goldington - 43 cases

Harpur - 38 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 39 cases

Kempston Central & East - 32 cases

Kempston North - 15 cases

Kempston West & South - 30 cases

Kingsbrook - 31 cases

Newnham - 22 cases

Putnoe - 67 cases

Queen's Park - 22 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 38 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 30 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 38 cases