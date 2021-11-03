Bedford Covid: Cases spike in Newnham in just seven days
Figures from Public Heath England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to October 28.
Cases have dropped in previous hotspots - namely Bromham & Biddenham; Brickhill, Harrold, Chellington & Turvey; Wootton & Stewartby; and Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - and have remained high in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams.
However, over a seven-day period, cases have risen from 18 to 40 in Newnham.
Vaccination rates aren't as high as other Bedford wards with 79.5 per cent receiving their first dose and 72.3 per cent their second.
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to October 28:
Bromham & Biddenham - 37 cases
Brickhill - 25 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 28 cases
Cauldwell - 30 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 47 cases
De Parys - 25 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 94 cases
Goldington - 49 cases
Harpur - 23 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 49 cases
Kempston Central & East - 17 cases
Kempston North - 21 cases
Kempston West & South - 53 cases
Kingsbrook - 31 cases
Newnham - 40 cases
Putnoe - 38 cases
Queen's Park - 30 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 25 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 59 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 49 cases
