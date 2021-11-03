Bedford Covid: Cases spike in Newnham in just seven days

Figures from Public Heath England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to October 28.

Cases have dropped in previous hotspots - namely Bromham & Biddenham; Brickhill, Harrold, Chellington & Turvey; Wootton & Stewartby; and Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - and have remained high in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams.

However, over a seven-day period, cases have risen from 18 to 40 in Newnham.

In Newnham, 79.5% have received their first dose of the vaccination and 72.3% their second

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to October 28:

Bromham & Biddenham - 37 cases

Brickhill - 25 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 28 cases

Cauldwell - 30 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 47 cases

De Parys - 25 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 94 cases

Goldington - 49 cases

Harpur - 23 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 49 cases

Kempston Central & East - 17 cases

Kempston North - 21 cases

Kempston West & South - 53 cases

Kingsbrook - 31 cases

Newnham - 40 cases

Putnoe - 38 cases

Queen's Park - 30 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 25 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 59 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 49 cases