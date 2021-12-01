Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to November 25.

Cases in Harpur as well as Castle & Kingsway and Kingsbrook have begun to rise again.

However, residents in Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh are the ones to have seen a huge spike with cases jumping from 43 to 68 in just a week.

Here's a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to November 25:

Bromham & Biddenham - 45 cases

Brickhill - 46 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 40 cases

Cauldwell - 39 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 68 cases

De Parys - 21 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 57 cases

Goldington - 44 cases

Harpur - 40 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 31 cases

Kempston Central & East - 18 cases

Kempston North - 23 cases

Kempston West & South - 52 cases

Kingsbrook - 49 cases

Newnham - 34 cases

Putnoe - 37 cases

Queen's Park - 27 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 21 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 53 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 62 cases