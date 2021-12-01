Bedford Covid cases spike in Clapham, Oakley and Thurleigh in just seven days
Check your postcode for new cases
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to November 25.
Cases in Harpur as well as Castle & Kingsway and Kingsbrook have begun to rise again.
However, residents in Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh are the ones to have seen a huge spike with cases jumping from 43 to 68 in just a week.
Here's a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to November 25:
Bromham & Biddenham - 45 cases
Brickhill - 46 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 40 cases
Cauldwell - 39 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 68 cases
De Parys - 21 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 57 cases
Goldington - 44 cases
Harpur - 40 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 31 cases
Kempston Central & East - 18 cases
Kempston North - 23 cases
Kempston West & South - 52 cases
Kingsbrook - 49 cases
Newnham - 34 cases
Putnoe - 37 cases
Queen's Park - 27 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 21 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 53 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 62 cases
You can check your postcode for Covid-19 cases here.