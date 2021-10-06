Bedford Covid: Cases spike in Castle ward in just seven days
Check your postcode for new coronavirus cases
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to September 30.
While many Bedford wards have recorded a slight rise, Castle has had the biggest leap - with cases rising from 33 to 65 in just seven days.
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to September 30:
Bromham & Biddenham - 50 cases
Brickhill - 25 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 65 cases
Cauldwell - 30 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 46 cases
De Parys - 32 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 49 cases
Goldington - 45 cases
Harpur - 35 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 43 cases
Kempston Central & East - 7 cases
Kempston North - 8 cases
Kempston West & South - 17 cases
Kingsbrook - 31 cases
Newnham - 33 cases
Putnoe - 48 cases
Queen's Park - 18 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 28 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 33 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 31 cases
You can check your postcode for Covid-19 cases here