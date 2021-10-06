Bedford Covid: Cases spike in Castle ward in just seven days

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to September 30.

While many Bedford wards have recorded a slight rise, Castle has had the biggest leap - with cases rising from 33 to 65 in just seven days.

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to September 30:

Bromham & Biddenham - 50 cases

Brickhill - 25 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 65 cases

Cauldwell - 30 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 46 cases

De Parys - 32 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 49 cases

Goldington - 45 cases

Harpur - 35 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 43 cases

Kempston Central & East - 7 cases

Kempston North - 8 cases

Kempston West & South - 17 cases

Kingsbrook - 31 cases

Newnham - 33 cases

Putnoe - 48 cases

Queen's Park - 18 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 28 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 33 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 31 cases