Bedford Covid: Cases soar in Wyboston, Great Barford and Cople in just a week
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to November 4.
Cases have jumped in quite a few wards - namely Bromham & Biddenham; Brickhill, as well as Cauldwell.
But it's in Wyboston, Great Barford and Cople where there's been a real spike.
Over a seven-day period, cases have risen from 49 to 81.
Vaccination rates are high too with 84.4 per cent receiving their first dose and 78 per cent their second.
Here's a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to November 4:
Bromham & Biddenham - 54 cases
Brickhill - 38 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 24 cases
Cauldwell - 46 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 35 cases
De Parys - 14 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 66 cases
Goldington - 26 cases
Harpur - 31 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 35 cases
Kempston Central & East - 32 cases
Kempston North - 25 cases
Kempston West & South - 65 cases
Kingsbrook - 27 cases
Newnham - 35 cases
Putnoe - 29 cases
Queen's Park - 40 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 18 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 34 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 81 cases
