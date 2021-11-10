Covid cases in Wyboston, Great Barford and Cople have soared in a week

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to November 4.

Cases have jumped in quite a few wards - namely Bromham & Biddenham; Brickhill, as well as Cauldwell.

But it's in Wyboston, Great Barford and Cople where there's been a real spike.

Over a seven-day period, cases have risen from 49 to 81.

Vaccination rates are high too with 84.4 per cent receiving their first dose and 78 per cent their second.

Here's a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to November 4:

Bromham & Biddenham - 54 cases

Brickhill - 38 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 24 cases

Cauldwell - 46 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 35 cases

De Parys - 14 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 66 cases

Goldington - 26 cases

Harpur - 31 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 35 cases

Kempston Central & East - 32 cases

Kempston North - 25 cases

Kempston West & South - 65 cases

Kingsbrook - 27 cases

Newnham - 35 cases

Putnoe - 29 cases

Queen's Park - 40 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 18 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 34 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 81 cases