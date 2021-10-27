Bedford Covid: Cases skyrocket in Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to October 21.
Cases have skyrocketed in Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople, where in a couple of weeks, the ward has gone from recording 37 cases during a seven-day period to a staggering 72.
Vaccination rates are high in the ward with 83.5 per cent receiving their first dose and 77.9 per cent their second.
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to October 21:
Bromham & Biddenham - 57 cases
Brickhill - 50 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 43 cases
Cauldwell - 39 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 32 cases
De Parys - 29 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 87 cases
Goldington - 49 cases
Harpur - 16 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 67 cases
Kempston Central & East - 21 cases
Kempston North - 13 cases
Kempston West & South - 47 cases
Kingsbrook - 31 cases
Newnham - 18 cases
Putnoe - 38 cases
Queen's Park - 21 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 31 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 73 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 72 cases
