Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to October 21.

Cases have skyrocketed in Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople, where in a couple of weeks, the ward has gone from recording 37 cases during a seven-day period to a staggering 72.

Vaccination rates are high in the ward with 83.5 per cent receiving their first dose and 77.9 per cent their second.

Cases have risen sharply in Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to October 21:

Bromham & Biddenham - 57 cases

Brickhill - 50 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 43 cases

Cauldwell - 39 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 32 cases

De Parys - 29 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 87 cases

Goldington - 49 cases

Harpur - 16 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 67 cases

Kempston Central & East - 21 cases

Kempston North - 13 cases

Kempston West & South - 47 cases

Kingsbrook - 31 cases

Newnham - 18 cases

Putnoe - 38 cases

Queen's Park - 21 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 31 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 73 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 72 cases