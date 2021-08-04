Bedford Covid cases rise in Cauldwell and parts of Kempston in just seven days
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to July 29.
Most areas have experienced a significant drop in cases - but Cauldwell and Kempston Central & Easthave bucked that trend.
In In the space of a week, cases have risen from 24 to 35 in Cauldwell and from 15 to 28 in Kempston Central & East.
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to July 29:
Bromham & Biddenham - 38 cases
Brickhill - 26 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 24 cases
Cauldwell - 35 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 21 cases
De Parys - 22 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 52 cases
Goldington - 36 cases
Harpur - 25 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 17 cases
Kempston Central & East - 28 cases
Kempston North - 7 cases
Kempston West & South - 24 cases
Kingsbrook - 28 cases
Newnham - 19 cases
Putnoe - 18 cases
Queen's Park - 18 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 11 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 24 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 41 cases
