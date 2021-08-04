Bedford Covid cases rise in Cauldwell and parts of Kempston in just seven days

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to July 29.

Most areas have experienced a significant drop in cases - but Cauldwell and Kempston Central & Easthave bucked that trend.

In In the space of a week, cases have risen from 24 to 35 in Cauldwell and from 15 to 28 in Kempston Central & East.

Covid cases have started to rise in Cauldwell and parts of Kempston

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to July 29:

Bromham & Biddenham - 38 cases

Brickhill - 26 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 24 cases

Cauldwell - 35 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 21 cases

De Parys - 22 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 52 cases

Goldington - 36 cases

Harpur - 25 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 17 cases

Kempston Central & East - 28 cases

Kempston North - 7 cases

Kempston West & South - 24 cases

Kingsbrook - 28 cases

Newnham - 19 cases

Putnoe - 18 cases

Queen's Park - 18 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 11 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 24 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 41 cases