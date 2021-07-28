Bedford Covid cases rise in Brickhill as previous hotspots record drop

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to July 22.

In the space of a week, most areas have experienced a rise - including Harpur, Queen's Park, Kempston West & South and Riseley & Sharnbrook-with Brickhill suffering the worst with cases rising from 21 to 43.

However, Bromham & Biddenham - a previous hotspot - has experienced a drop in new cases.

Cases in Brickhill have risen in just seven days

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to July 22:

Bromham & Biddenham - 43 cases

Brickhill - 43 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 30 cases

Cauldwell - 24 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 36 cases

De Parys - 28 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 63 cases

Goldington - 45 cases

Harpur - 32 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 22 cases

Kempston Central & East - 15 cases

Kempston North - 15 cases

Kempston West & South - 41 cases

Kingsbrook - 36 cases

Newnham - 22 cases

Putnoe - 37 cases

Queen's Park - 45 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 22 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 34 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 48 cases