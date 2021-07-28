Bedford Covid cases rise in Brickhill as previous hotspots record drop
Check your postcode for new coronavirus cases
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to July 22.
In the space of a week, most areas have experienced a rise - including Harpur, Queen's Park, Kempston West & South and Riseley & Sharnbrook-with Brickhill suffering the worst with cases rising from 21 to 43.
However, Bromham & Biddenham - a previous hotspot - has experienced a drop in new cases.
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to July 22:
Bromham & Biddenham - 43 cases
Brickhill - 43 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 30 cases
Cauldwell - 24 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 36 cases
De Parys - 28 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 63 cases
Goldington - 45 cases
Harpur - 32 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 22 cases
Kempston Central & East - 15 cases
Kempston North - 15 cases
Kempston West & South - 41 cases
Kingsbrook - 36 cases
Newnham - 22 cases
Putnoe - 37 cases
Queen's Park - 45 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 22 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 34 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 48 cases
You can check your postcode for Covid-19 cases here