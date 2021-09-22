Bedford Covid cases jump in Wootton and Stewartby in a week

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to September 16.

Two of the borough's wards have recorded a jump in cases in seven days - namely Castle & Kingsway and Wootton & Stewartby.

While Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams; Kingsbrook have all had a significant drop.

In the space of a week, cases have risen from 18 to 33 in Wootton & Stewartby.

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to September 16:

Bromham & Biddenham - 39 cases

Brickhill - 8 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 30 cases

Cauldwell - 20 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 22 cases

De Parys - 12 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 41 cases

Goldington - 14 cases

Harpur - 17 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 23 cases

Kempston Central & East - 8 cases

Kempston North - 19 cases

Kempston West & South - 27 cases

Kingsbrook - 13 cases

Newnham - 11 cases

Putnoe - 14 cases

Queen's Park - 19 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 9 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 33 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 23 cases