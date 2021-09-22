Bedford Covid cases jump in Wootton and Stewartby in a week
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to September 16.
Two of the borough's wards have recorded a jump in cases in seven days - namely Castle & Kingsway and Wootton & Stewartby.
While Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams; Kingsbrook have all had a significant drop.
In the space of a week, cases have risen from 18 to 33 in Wootton & Stewartby.
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to September 16:
Bromham & Biddenham - 39 cases
Brickhill - 8 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 30 cases
Cauldwell - 20 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 22 cases
De Parys - 12 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 41 cases
Goldington - 14 cases
Harpur - 17 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 23 cases
Kempston Central & East - 8 cases
Kempston North - 19 cases
Kempston West & South - 27 cases
Kingsbrook - 13 cases
Newnham - 11 cases
Putnoe - 14 cases
Queen's Park - 19 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 9 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 33 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 23 cases
