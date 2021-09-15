Bedford Covid cases jump in Queen's Park, Elstow, Shortstown and Wixams in just seven days

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to September 9.

Seven of the borough's wards have experienced another jump in cases in seven days - namely Bromham & Biddenham; Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh; Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams; Harpur; Kempston Central & East; Putnoe; and Queen's Park.

In the space of a week, cases have risen from 17 to 32 in Queen's Park, and from 44 to 62 in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams.

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to September 9:

Bromham & Biddenham - 39 cases

Brickhill - 15 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 25 cases

Cauldwell - 31 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 28 cases

De Parys - 13 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 62 cases

Goldington - 19 cases

Harpur - 22 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 19 cases

Kempston Central & East - 19 cases

Kempston North - 24 cases

Kempston West & South - 33 cases

Kingsbrook - 32 cases

Newnham - 17 cases

Putnoe - 22 cases

Queen's Park - 32 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 23 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 18 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 29 cases