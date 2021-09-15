Bedford Covid cases jump in Queen's Park, Elstow, Shortstown and Wixams in just seven days
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to September 9.
Seven of the borough's wards have experienced another jump in cases in seven days - namely Bromham & Biddenham; Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh; Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams; Harpur; Kempston Central & East; Putnoe; and Queen's Park.
In the space of a week, cases have risen from 17 to 32 in Queen's Park, and from 44 to 62 in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams.
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to September 9:
Bromham & Biddenham - 39 cases
Brickhill - 15 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 25 cases
Cauldwell - 31 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 28 cases
De Parys - 13 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 62 cases
Goldington - 19 cases
Harpur - 22 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 19 cases
Kempston Central & East - 19 cases
Kempston North - 24 cases
Kempston West & South - 33 cases
Kingsbrook - 32 cases
Newnham - 17 cases
Putnoe - 22 cases
Queen's Park - 32 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 23 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 18 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 29 cases
