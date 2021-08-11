Bedford Covid cases jump in Queen's Park and Goldington in just a week

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to August 5.

Four areas of the borough have experienced a significant rise in cases - Queen's Park, Goldington, Kempston North and Kingsbrook.

In the space of a week, cases have gone from 18 to 32 in Queen's Park, from 36 to 54 in Goldington, from seven to 24 in Kempston North and from 28 to 43 in Kingsbrook.

Four areas of the borough have experienced a significant rise in cases - Queen's Park, Goldington, Kempston North and Kingsbrook

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to August 5:

Bromham & Biddenham - 27 cases

Brickhill - 24 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 26 cases

Cauldwell - 24 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 18 cases

De Parys - 28 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 50 cases

Goldington - 54 cases

Harpur - 25 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 10 cases

Kempston Central & East - 12 cases

Kempston North - 24 cases

Kempston West & South - 31 cases

Kingsbrook - 43 cases

Newnham - 22 cases

Putnoe - 18 cases

Queen's Park - 32 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 6 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 23 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 26 cases