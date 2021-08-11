Bedford Covid cases jump in Queen's Park and Goldington in just a week
Check your postcode for new coronavirus cases
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to August 5.
Four areas of the borough have experienced a significant rise in cases - Queen's Park, Goldington, Kempston North and Kingsbrook.
In the space of a week, cases have gone from 18 to 32 in Queen's Park, from 36 to 54 in Goldington, from seven to 24 in Kempston North and from 28 to 43 in Kingsbrook.
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to August 5:
Bromham & Biddenham - 27 cases
Brickhill - 24 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 26 cases
Cauldwell - 24 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 18 cases
De Parys - 28 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 50 cases
Goldington - 54 cases
Harpur - 25 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 10 cases
Kempston Central & East - 12 cases
Kempston North - 24 cases
Kempston West & South - 31 cases
Kingsbrook - 43 cases
Newnham - 22 cases
Putnoe - 18 cases
Queen's Park - 32 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 6 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 23 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 26 cases
You can check your postcode for Covid-19 cases here