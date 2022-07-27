Bedford Covid cases jump in Putnoe in just seven days

Figures from Public Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week leading up to July 15.

While cases have plummeted in 11 parts of the borough, it’s a very different story for five neighbourhoods.

The rise in numbers over a seven-day period is of particular concern in Putnoe as well as Bromham and Biddenham.

Putnoe

These are the five areas to record a rise:

Bromham & Biddenham - from 34 to 46 cases

Brickhill - from 35 to 42 cases

Harpur - from 37 to 44 cases

Putnoe - from 23 to 37 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - from 31 to 41 cases

Here's the full breakdown:

Bromham & Biddenham - 46 cases

Brickhill - 42 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 26 cases

Cauldwell - 27 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 34 cases

De Parys - 14 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 47 cases

Goldington - 39 cases

Harpur - 44 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 18 cases

Kempston Central & East - 13 cases

Kempston North - 16 cases

Kempston West & South - 21 cases

Kingsbrook - 37 cases

Newnham - 18 cases

Putnoe - 37 cases

Queen's Park - 16 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 26 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 26 cases