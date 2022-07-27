Bedford Covid cases jump in Putnoe in just seven days

Figures from Public Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week leading up to July 15.
While cases have plummeted in 11 parts of the borough, it’s a very different story for five neighbourhoods.
The rise in numbers over a seven-day period is of particular concern in Putnoe as well as Bromham and Biddenham.
These are the five areas to record a rise:
Bromham & Biddenham - from 34 to 46 cases
Brickhill - from 35 to 42 cases
Harpur - from 37 to 44 cases
Putnoe - from 23 to 37 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - from 31 to 41 cases
Here's the full breakdown:
Bromham & Biddenham - 46 cases
Brickhill - 42 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 26 cases
Cauldwell - 27 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 34 cases
De Parys - 14 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 47 cases
Goldington - 39 cases
Harpur - 44 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 18 cases
Kempston Central & East - 13 cases
Kempston North - 16 cases
Kempston West & South - 21 cases
Kingsbrook - 37 cases
Newnham - 18 cases
Putnoe - 37 cases
Queen's Park - 16 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 26 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 26 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 41 cases