Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to November 11.

Cases have dropped in quite a few wards in Bedford borough - but have jumped again in Castle and De Parys.

Over a seven-day period, cases have risen from 24 to 39 in Castle and from 14 to 27 in De Parys.

Here's a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to November 11:

Bromham & Biddenham - 41 cases

Brickhill - 30 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 39 cases

Cauldwell - 33 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 24 cases

De Parys - 27 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 69 cases

Goldington - 30 cases

Harpur - 33 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 32 cases

Kempston Central & East - 13 cases

Kempston North - 37 cases

Kempston West & South - 29 cases

Kingsbrook - 37 cases

Newnham - 20 cases

Putnoe - 36 cases

Queen's Park - 44 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 16 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 37 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 63 cases