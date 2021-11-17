Bedford Covid: Cases jump in Castle and De Parys wards in a week
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to November 11.
Cases have dropped in quite a few wards in Bedford borough - but have jumped again in Castle and De Parys.
Over a seven-day period, cases have risen from 24 to 39 in Castle and from 14 to 27 in De Parys.
Here's a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to November 11:
Bromham & Biddenham - 41 cases
Brickhill - 30 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 39 cases
Cauldwell - 33 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 24 cases
De Parys - 27 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 69 cases
Goldington - 30 cases
Harpur - 33 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 32 cases
Kempston Central & East - 13 cases
Kempston North - 37 cases
Kempston West & South - 29 cases
Kingsbrook - 37 cases
Newnham - 20 cases
Putnoe - 36 cases
Queen's Park - 44 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 16 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 37 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 63 cases
