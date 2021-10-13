Bedford Covid: Cases jump in Brickhill, Elstow and Wootton wards in one week
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to October 7.
While many Bedford wards have recorded a slight drop - including Harpur, Castle and Cauldwell - other areas had a rise in cases.
In just seven days, cases have risen from 25 to 47 in Brickhill, from 49 to 70 in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams and from 33 to 53 in Wootton & Stewartby.
Interestingly, cases remain low in Kempston Central & East where only four people have tested positive in seven days,
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to October 7:
Bromham & Biddenham - 60 cases
Brickhill - 47 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 42 cases
Cauldwell - 16 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 32 cases
De Parys - 30 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 70 cases
Goldington - 29 cases
Harpur - 26 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 50 cases
Kempston Central & East - 4 cases
Kempston North - 14 cases
Kempston West & South - 21 cases
Kingsbrook - 44 cases
Newnham - 22 cases
Putnoe - 41 cases
Queen's Park - 24 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 26 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 53 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 37 cases
