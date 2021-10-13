Bedford Covid: Cases jump in Brickhill, Elstow and Wootton wards in one week

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to October 7.

While many Bedford wards have recorded a slight drop - including Harpur, Castle and Cauldwell - other areas had a rise in cases.

In just seven days, cases have risen from 25 to 47 in Brickhill, from 49 to 70 in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams and from 33 to 53 in Wootton & Stewartby.

Cases have jumped in Brickhill; Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams; and Wootton & Stewartby

Interestingly, cases remain low in Kempston Central & East where only four people have tested positive in seven days,

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to October 7:

Bromham & Biddenham - 60 cases

Brickhill - 47 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 42 cases

Cauldwell - 16 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 32 cases

De Parys - 30 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 70 cases

Goldington - 29 cases

Harpur - 26 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 50 cases

Kempston Central & East - 4 cases

Kempston North - 14 cases

Kempston West & South - 21 cases

Kingsbrook - 44 cases

Newnham - 22 cases

Putnoe - 41 cases

Queen's Park - 24 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 26 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 53 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 37 cases