Bedford Covid: Big spike in cases in Queen's Park and Goldington
Check your postcode for new coronavirus cases
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to August 26.
Most areas of the borough have experienced a rise in cases but two in particular - namely Queen's Park and Goldington - have shown a big spike.
In the space of a week, cases have gone from 13 to 40 in Queen's Park, and from 25 to 50 in Goldington.
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to August 26:
Bromham & Biddenham - 43 cases
Brickhill - 25 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 25 cases
Cauldwell - 28 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 37 cases
De Parys - 27 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 41 cases
Goldington - 50 cases
Harpur - 32 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 22 cases
Kempston Central & East - 20 cases
Kempston North - 19 cases
Kempston West & South - 32 cases
Kingsbrook - 34 cases
Newnham - 29 cases
Putnoe - 29 cases
Queen's Park - 40 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 26 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 25 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 33 cases
You can check your postcode for Covid-19 cases here