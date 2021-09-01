Bedford Covid: Big spike in cases in Queen's Park and Goldington

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to August 26.

Most areas of the borough have experienced a rise in cases but two in particular - namely Queen's Park and Goldington - have shown a big spike.

In the space of a week, cases have gone from 13 to 40 in Queen's Park, and from 25 to 50 in Goldington.

Queen's Park

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to August 26:

Bromham & Biddenham - 43 cases

Brickhill - 25 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 25 cases

Cauldwell - 28 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 37 cases

De Parys - 27 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 41 cases

Goldington

Goldington - 50 cases

Harpur - 32 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 22 cases

Kempston Central & East - 20 cases

Kempston North - 19 cases

Kempston West & South - 32 cases

Kingsbrook - 34 cases

Newnham - 29 cases

Putnoe - 29 cases

Queen's Park - 40 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 26 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 25 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 33 cases