Bedford council offers £5k grants to groups that can increase vaccine uptake

Bedford Borough Council is offering funding to groups and organisations to help address Covid-19 vaccine inequalities in the town.

Six grants of up to £5,000 are being made available to support work that could lead to further vaccine take-up and an increase in vaccination rates across Bedford borough.

This could include:

*tailored communications such as translation services

*transport

*website modifications

*information sharing events

*community meetings

*befriending services

Cllr Louise Jackson, portfolio holder for health and wellbeing, said: “Covid-19 has not gone away and we continue to see high levels of infection locally. Some people are still at increased risk of serious illness, and vaccination is the single most important thing we can do to keep everyone safe.”

“We are open to any ideas from groups that can help increase vaccination uptake in Bedford borough. We are keen to support initiatives that can be implemented quickly, and that focus on areas of deprivation and diverse communities where we know Covid-19 has had a significant impact.”