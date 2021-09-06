Bedford Borough Council offers free taxi rides for Covid jabs

The council is offering free taxi rides to residents to and from Bedford vaccination sites.

To get your free taxi ride, you just need to call one of the six participating taxi operators, give them the reference BBC VACCINE, and let them know where you need to be picked up and dropped off.

You will not be asked to pay anything as long as your journey is from a Bedford borough address, and is going to or from a Bedford vaccination site.

The participating taxi operators are:

3 Star Cars (01234 333333)

Bedford Executive Travel (07593 555593)

Clapham Cars (01234 327000)

Daytime Cars (07971 841777)

Flexible Cars (07415 267825)

Key Cars Bedford (01234 268888)

People can book their vaccination via the NHS booking system or go to a drop-in centres including Bedford Heights as well as a number of local pharmacies. You can see an up-to-date list of drop in centres at www.blmkccg.nhs.uk/drop-in.