BANK HOLIDAY UPDATE: More than 820 people test positive for Covid in Bedfordshire

Over the bank holiday weekend, Bedfordshire recorded 821 new cases, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Out of that figure, Bedford had 175 new cases, with a total of 20,232 people now diagnosed with the virus; Central Bedfordshire had 327 cases, with a total of 25,563, and Luton 319 cases, with a new total of 27,849.

There was one death in Bedford (495), two in Luton (523) and four in Central Bedfordshire (588).

Bedfordshire recorded 821 new cases over the bank holiday weekend

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 47,247 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 115,297 and Milton Keynes has 28,683 cases.

In the UK, as of Monday (August 30), 48,024,928 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 42,718,652 had received their second dose. ​

The figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 6,757,650. The number of deaths is 132,485.