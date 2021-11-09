Admissions jump as Bedford and Luton & Dunstable hospitals currently care for 112 Covid patients

Bedfordshire Hospitals Trust is caring for 112 coronavirus patients in hospital, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 2 was up from 75 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than tripled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 35.

Bedford Hospital

There is no further breakdown between the two hospital - Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.

Across England there were 7,510 people in hospital with Covid as of November 2, with 859 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 50 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 30 per cent.

The figures also show that 96 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to October 31. This was up from 64 in the previous seven days.