A successful celebration event has been held in Bedfordshire to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS.

Healthcare professionals, service users, carers and other members of the community gathered for The Great Bedfordshire NHS Show at The Forest Centre in Marston Moretaine on Wednesday, July 5 – exactly 75 years since the NHS was formed.

The packed event was organised by Bedfordshire Community Health Services (BCHS), part of East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT), and the Governor and Members office of ELFT.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chief Executive Paul Calaminus officially opened the show, giving a moving speech about his pride in the NHS and praising the dedication and commitment of all NHS colleagues.

Guests at the show

He then spent time talking with NHS colleagues and guests who travelled from across the county to be involved.

One of the joint organisers was Debbie Martin, BCHS Associate Director of Community Services: Operations.

“The one common thread throughout my time with the NHS has been the unswerving commitment of every colleague to providing the very best care possible for the communities we serve,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This event is about reflecting on everything the NHS has achieved over the decades and also looking to the future and sharing how NHS services are working together more closely than ever before.”

Guests spent the afternoon talking with friendly healthcare professionals and partners and touring a bustling marketplace of stalls and activities, with everything from art and craft activities to health and wellbeing information.

Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (BLMK ICB) and BCHS services were among the many stallholders.

An ice cream van and music added to the celebration atmosphere

Advertisement

Advertisement

The show also provided a chance for guests to meet ELFT’s local Governors.

ELFT Membership Officer Tina Bixby, who also helped organise the show, said: “It was a great opportunity for our Governors and Members to share in our celebrations.