Carer with a ‘Heart of Gold’ shortlisted in Providers Prestigious Awards

The Ideal Care Awards seek to recognise the hard-work and dedication demonstrated by Ideal Care homes’ team members across all 36 of the provider’s care homes.

With over 1000 nominations submitted this year, the awards have seven categories to vote in ranging from Care Assistant of the Year to the Excellence in Leadership Award, to Home of the Year.

There is also a special category created with residents in mind, called the Resident Outstanding Contribution Award. This award gives credit to those residents who are the life and soul of their homes, joining in with activities and making the most of every day.

Emilia Beer, Care Manager at Blakelands Lodge

Emilia was nominated by her care home colleagues and residents for ‘fostering a culture that actively encourages simple kindness and commitment to kind care, enabling them to create bonds, cultivate friendships and build positive relationships in the home.’

The winners in the Ideal Care Awards will be announced at a glitzy ‘dress to impress’ awards ceremony on 17th April 2024, held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in the East Midlands and hosted by celebrity guest, Shaun Williamson.

‘Being a Care Manager isn't just a job; it's a calling to compassionately guide, support, and advocate for those in need, ensuring their well-being and dignity are always my top priorities.

I would like to express my gratitude for the recognition from both residents and staff. It is a testament to the strong sense of community and camaraderie within our care home, where kindness is not only valued but celebrated. I am thankful for the opportunity to make a positive difference in the lives of others, which is a cornerstone of effective care.’

James Eeles-Feeney, the Home Manager at Blakelands Lodge, added, ‘I am immensely proud of Emilia and her well-earned nomination in the Ideal Care Awards.

‘Emilia has a heart of gold and is an absolute asset to the care industry as a whole. It’s a privilege to have such a caring and conscientious person as part of our Blakelands Lodge family, and we wish her all the best for the upcoming ceremony.’

To find out more about the Ideal Care Awards, you can visit https://idealcareawards.co.uk/.

For more information about Blakelands Lodge, call 01234 862 629 or email [email protected].