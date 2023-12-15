Care home residents donate festive gifts to children staying in Bedford Hospital this Christmas

“Unfortunately, not every child can go home”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Big-hearted residents and staff at an Ampthill care home have been busy collecting gifts to hand to children in hospital this Christmas.

The residents at Richmond Manor Care Home were so keen to help they called the paediatric wards at Bedford Hospital to find out how many children would likely be staying on the wards over the festive period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Resident Jean Osborne, aged 91, said: "No child wants to be in hospital over Christmas – they want to be in the comfort of their own homes with their families.

Generous donations for children

"Unfortunately, not every child can go home, so we hope these gifts will bring a little cheer to those on the wards.

"Christmas is a time for giving and thinking of others, and our thoughts are with all the children and their families."

The gifts were handed over to Karen Bush, community engagement and voluntary services manager from Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, when she visited Richmond Manor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: "Thank you to all the residents and staff at Richmond Manor for thinking of the children in hospital this Christmas."

Richmond's regional community relations lead Val Foley said: "We have really enjoyed choosing the gifts and wrapping them all up.

"Thank you to the enthusiasm of all our residents and staff for contributing to the appeal and making this Christmas such a special one."