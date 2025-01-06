Cancer wellbeing room officially opens it doors at Bedford Hospital

From left, Charmaine Norrish (Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Charity fundraising manager), Richard Sumray (chair), Heather Telford (cancer navigator), Steve Butler (patient), Karen Jackson (general manager for cancer services at Bedford Hospital), Yvette King (lead governor), Mandy Shoben (capital projects manager) and Nicholas Kier (deputy lieutenant)

A new wellbeing room and garden has been created for cancer patients at Bedford Hospital’s Primrose Unit.

It will include an information corner, refreshment bar and massage chair. The psychology service, dietitians, clinical nurse specialists and navigators will all be able use this space to see patients and run bookable informative sessions.

As an extension of the existing Primrose Unit, it’s designed to continue the support of outpatients in the Bedford area through their cancer journey – from initial diagnosis, to treatment, wellbeing financial support, emotional support and prosthetics.

Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Charity has been able to fund this project due to generous individual and community donations, including patients who are part of the current support group or those who have left gifts in their will.

Charmaine Norrish, fundraising manager at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Charity, said: “A huge thank you to our donors for helping us create this new room and garden. It is always so rewarding when we are able to enhance patient care and wellbeing, designing areas such as these do exactly this.”

The Primrose Unit supports thousands of patients every year.