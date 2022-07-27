Can you spare a bike to help Ukraine refugees in Bedford?

Have you got a bike you no longer use?

If so, the council is hoping you’ll donate it for Ukrainian families in the town.

So far, Bedford has welcomed over 200 Ukrainian refugees since the start of the conflict – and the council is appealing for bikes, of all sizes and in particular ladies’ bikes.

Mayor Dave Hodgson with a donated bike

Dave Hodgson, Bedford mayor, said: “If you have a bike at home, or at the back of your garage – that could do with a new home – please consider donating it.”

If you have a bike you no longer use and it’s in reasonable condition, you can drop it off at one of these two collection points:

Priory Marina (near Beefeater), Barkers Lane, Bedford – Thursday, August 4, between 10am to 4pm