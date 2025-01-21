Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rice is a common food on any dinner plate.

However, reheating rice can cause food poisoning.

This is how you can store and eat your leftover rice safely.

Rice is a staple in many households, whether it’s served alongside dinner, enjoyed as part of a tasty takeaway or eaten as a quick lunch, you’re bound to have some in your food cupboard.

However, eating leftover, reheated or uncooked rice can be dangerous as it can contain bacteria called Bacillus cereus, which can cause food poisoning and can even survive being cooked.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to safely store your leftover rice, when it’s safe to eat and if you can freeze it.

Can you reheat cooked rice in the microwave?

The Food Standard’s Agency (FSA) advise that you can reheat rice, but you should never do this more than once and should make sure that when you do it is steaming hot all the way through.

If you have leftover rice this should be chilled as soon as possible. Dividing rice into sections can help it cool down quicker and you should not leave rice in the rice cooker or pan to cool down.

Can you heat rice from the takeaway?

Rice should never be reheated more than once, some restaurants may pre-cook their rice and then re-heat it before it is given to customers, so if you plan to reheat any rice from a takeaway meal it’s advised to double check with them first how they make and store their rice.

Is it safe to eat reheated rice?

It is safe to reheat rice, providing that you only do it once and always check that it is steaming hot all the through, with the Food Standard’s Agency recommending you keep rice in the fridge for no more than 24 hours until reheating.

You can get food poisoning from eating reheated rice, however it is how the rice was stored before you reheat it which can make this more likely. Uncooked rice can contain bacteria called Bacillus cereus, which can cause food poisoning.

Bacillus cereus can survive being cooked and the longer that rice is left at room temperature the more likely the bacteria will multiply and make the rice unsafe to eat.

Can you freeze rice?

You can freeze rice, it’s advised the rice is cooled down quickly before being frozen and that you make sure it goes in the freezer within one hour of being cooked. When you defrost your rice this should be done in the fridge, with the rice reheated until it is steaming hot.

What are the symptoms of food poisoning?

Symptoms of food poisoning from Bacillus cereus normally start to appear six to 15 hours after eating the contaminated food according to the Cleveland Clinic. It commonly happens when food is eaten after being left at room temperature, with the bacteria surviving even after the food is reheated.

Common symptoms can include abdominal pain, stomach cramping and watery diarrhoea. People with food poisoning tend to start feeling better after 24 hours and are recommended to get plenty of rest and to keep hydrated to prevent dehydration.

You can find out more about how food safety from the Food Standard’s Agency.