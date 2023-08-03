Campaign launches as figures show men in Bedfordshire are at higher risk of alcohol related illness

Statistics from the Health Survey for England reveal men face twice the risk of alcohol-related deaths compared to women

A new public health campaign to encourage men to develop a healthier approach to alcohol has been launched.

Time Gentlemen Please aims to highlight the wealth of local and national support available to help people to cut down their alcohol intake.

It comes as statistics from the Health Survey for England reveal that, overall, men face twice the risk of alcohol-related deaths compared to women.

The campaign aims to help people make positive changes to their relationship with alcohol. Image by Monica Di Loxley.

A breakdown reveals nearly half of adults aged 16 and above said they drink alcohol at least once a week. Among them, 55 per cent were men while eight per cent of men admitted to drinking almost daily.

And, across Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes, men are at higher risk of sustaining an alcohol related injury. This includes an alcohol related cardiovascular or liver disease, or suffering with mental and behavioural disorders due to alcohol.

Following on from Alcohol Awareness Week last month, Time Gentlemen Please aims to help people concerned about excessive drinking or seeking ways to go easy on alcohol without judgement.

Cllr Rebecca Hares, portfolio-holder for Health and Community Liaison at Central Bedfordshire Council said: “The launch of Time Gentleman Please is an opportunity for people to think about their relationship with alcohol and the benefits even small changes can have including better sleep, losing weight, as well as saving money.