Pop the date in your diary as Bedford Junior Aquathlon returns on Sunday, October 13.

The event is aimed at budding athletes aged eight to 16 (schools years three to 11) and takes place at Robinson Pool and Bedford Park. So if your kids love swimming and running, get them down there.

Here's what you need to know:

Age groups: Years three to 11 (participants must be eight by October 13)

Distances: Tailored to each age group, ranging from 66m swim and 600m run (year three) to 400m swim and 2.8km run (years 10 & 11)

Start times: Staggered starts

Entry fee: £9 per child

Registration deadline: Tuesday, October 1 @ 5.30pm

Location: Robinson Pool and Bedford Park

Every participant receives a medal, with trophies awarded to the top three finishers in each age group.

Councillor Sarah Gallagher, portfolio holder for customer experience, leisure and culture, said: "We saw some amazing performances at the last event in March, and we can't wait to see even more young athletes take part in October."