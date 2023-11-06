Call for volunteers as new health research project opens mobile clinic in Bedford

You can help researchers develop new ways to prevent, detect and treat disease

A new health research project is coming to Bedford and calling for volunteers to step forward.

Our Future Health – which today (Monday) announced that it had signed up its one millionth volunteer – is inviting residents to book appointments to take part and help people live healthier lives for longer.

And a mobile clinic is due to open in Bedford at the Tesco Superstore, in Riverfield Drive in mid November.

The aim is to recruit five million people who truly reflect the UK population to build the most detailed picture of the nation’s health, to help researchers develop new ways to prevent, detect and treat disease.