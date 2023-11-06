News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Call for volunteers as new health research project opens mobile clinic in Bedford

You can help researchers develop new ways to prevent, detect and treat disease
By Clare Turner
Published 6th Nov 2023, 11:22 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 11:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A new health research project is coming to Bedford and calling for volunteers to step forward.

Our Future Health – which today (Monday) announced that it had signed up its one millionth volunteer – is inviting residents to book appointments to take part and help people live healthier lives for longer.

And a mobile clinic is due to open in Bedford at the Tesco Superstore, in Riverfield Drive in mid November.

The clinic opens in mid NovemberThe clinic opens in mid November
The clinic opens in mid November
Most Popular

The aim is to recruit five million people who truly reflect the UK population to build the most detailed picture of the nation’s health, to help researchers develop new ways to prevent, detect and treat disease.

Working in collaboration with the NHS, the programme is sending invitations to people who live near the new site. Anyone over the age of 18 can join by signing up at ourfuturehealth.org.uk, completing an online health questionnaire, and booking a short clinic appointment.

Related topics:BedfordNHS