BSOP get their teeth into supporting Bedford’s young people

Bedford Giving is delighted to welcome Bedford Specialist Orthodontic Practice (BSOP) onboard as a donor to support mentoring and youth activity programmes.

The Bedford Giving movement has been formed by a group of passionate businesses, charities and other partners, who have all come together to help create a brighter future for the next generation in Bedford by kick starting a range of transformational projects.

Helen Turner, Principal at BSOP, said: “We are proud to support Bedford Giving in its mission to improve children’s and young people’s lives in Bedford. As a practice dedicated to creating confident smiles, we understand the importance of self-esteem and well-being in the younger generations’ development.

“By collaborating in the initiative, we aim to give back to the community, helping to provide opportunities and support for young people to thrive. Our partnership with Bedford Giving reflects our commitment to making a positive impact beyond orthodontics, ensuring that every child has the chance to grow, succeed, and smile with confidence.”

Bedford Giving Director Paul (PK) Kellett added: “Thank you to the team over at BSOP, we're so happy to have you on board. It’s great to see more businesses are joining the movement to help us to build momentum in our mission, to create a brighter future for the next generation. The more organisations and people who join Bedford Giving, the greater impact we can make.

“As a place-based giving movement we believe everyone has something to give whether it’s time, funds, ideas or facilities and we’re driven by the community, for the community. If you’d like to get involved in anyway, please get in touch and discover how you can give, get, grow and be part of the change.”

Find out more about Bedford Giving at www.bedfordgiving.org.uk