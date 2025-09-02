Bookings open for new term of Active Adults courses in Bedford

Activities available include badminton, boxing (women’s only), yoga, pilates, cardio tennis, golf, indoor bowls, zumba, paddle sports, and dancing (Picture: Pixabay)

If you’re a sports beginner or ready to hone your existing skills, the autumn term of Active Adults has begun.

Bookings opened today (Tuesday) and offer 39 courses covering 21 different activities.

The programme starts from the week beginning September 29 and most courses run for eight weeks, unless otherwise stated. Prices vary depending on activity.

You’ve got badminton, boxing (women’s only), yoga, pilates, cardio tennis, golf, indoor bowls, zumba, paddle sports, dancing, shooting, walking football and many more.

Among the new additions are Kendo – Japanese fencing, yoga with meditation, and new golf in a day experiences.

