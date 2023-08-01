News you can trust since 1845
Bedfordshire University graduate's research on child palliative care gains international recognition

By Lynn Hughes
Published 1st Aug 2023, 15:10 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 15:21 BST
Georgina at the graduation ceremony on July 25

A PhD student whose research into child palliative care and the impact on families was part-funded by Keech Hospice Care, graduated from the University of Bedfordshire last week.

After four years’ study, Georgina Constantinou's research has already gained the attention of national and international healthcare professionals.

Her paper around ‘Children’s palliative care: Parent and professional perspectives of unmet needs, access & expectations’ has been featured by key paediatric care publication, the Journal of Child Health Care.

Georgina said: “I’m so happy to be graduating after finishing my PhD – it’s been a long time coming and it hasn’t quite sunk in yet! I always wanted to work in health psychology and prior to my PhD I used to work with children with brain injuries and their families, particularly in providing support for them to move forward in life following injury. I had witnessed first-hand how trauma can have a ripple effect on a family network and how they cope, so I felt this PhD research area suited my existing experience.”

Keech Hospice Care and the University discussed more research into child palliative care and the impact on their families. Applicants were invited to explore the topic in more detail and Georgina discovered a lack of research around ‘unmet needs’ and expectations of services from a parental perspective, such as barriers faced when guiding their child through care.

Liz Searle, CEO of Keech Hospice Care, said: “This particular piece of work was a great partnership with the University and allowed us to really look at the needs for our families with children who have life-limiting illnesses. The evidence will change practice, which is so important.”

Elaine Tolliday, Deputy CEO and Clinical Director at Keech Hospice Care, added: “We’re aware that parents feel they have to battle for the services they want and that are available for their children in the UK, and so this research has made us more aware of what is needed and desired.”

Professor Gurch Randhawa, Georgina’s PhD co-supervisor and Director of the University’s Institute for Health Research (IHR), said: “As a result of this PhD, we were also able to collaborate and secure funding from the National Institute for Health Research in 2022 to establish an End of Life Care Research Partnership Network.”

