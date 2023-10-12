Mums to be in the county can book their flu and covid jabs now

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pregnant women across Bedfordshire have been urged to come forward for COVID-19 and flu vaccinations this winter.

Covid-19 and flu vaccination appointments are now available for booking for all eligible groups, including women at all stages of pregnancy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Sarah Whiteman, the chief medical director at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, said: “Having your Covid-19 and flu jabs is the best way to protect yourself and your baby.

Dr Sarah Whiteman, chief medical director at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board

“There is evidence that pregnant women have a higher chance of developing complications if they get flu, especially in the later stages of their pregnancy. One of the most common complications of flu is bronchitis, a chest infection which can become serious and develop into pneumonia. If you have flu while you’re pregnant, it could cause your baby to be born prematurely, have a low birthweight and may even lead to stillbirth.

“And Covid-19 hasn’t gone away. If you’re pregnant, you are at higher risk of severe illness, which can affect you and your baby. This is especially so in later pregnancy with an increased risk in pre-term birth and the problems this can bring for your baby.