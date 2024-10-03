Bedfordshire Masons MCF donation provides "Paediatric Pods" at the L and D Hospital.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Clive Walsh, Deputy Leader of Bedfordshire Masons, Tony Green, Provincial Secretary and Steve Joyce, Provincial Charity Steward visited the Luton & Dunstable Hospital as guests of the Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Charity. They were delighted to be accompanied by Susan Lousada, Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Amexheta, Head of the Charity, was pleased to show them around four new “Paediatric Pods” that are nearing completion and will be ready for patients next year. Bedfordshire Freemasons, in conjunction with the Masonic Charitable Foundation, have helped fund the new pods with a £20,000 donation.

These child-friendly pre-surgery rooms will be used by children and their families to “check in” and use prior to their surgery. The child will the return to their Pod after their time in Recovery, ready to be discharged home. Children undergoing surgery naturally feel anxious and scared. The Paediatric Pods are designed to help alleviate these fears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Joyce commented: “This funding demonstrates the close co-operation between our Provincial Charity Fund and the MCF, in delivering practical support to the people of Bedfordshire. All of our members can be very proud of this donation.”

The Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, accompanied by Sarah Amexheta and the Bedfordshire Freemasons.

Fundraising Manager, Charmaine Norrish, added: W"e are incredibly grateful to both the Bedfordshire Freemasons and the Masonic Charitable Foundation for supporting our fundraising. This donation will change lives."