Bedfordshire Masons MCF donation provides "Paediatric Pods" at the L and D Hospital.
Sarah Amexheta, Head of the Charity, was pleased to show them around four new “Paediatric Pods” that are nearing completion and will be ready for patients next year. Bedfordshire Freemasons, in conjunction with the Masonic Charitable Foundation, have helped fund the new pods with a £20,000 donation.
These child-friendly pre-surgery rooms will be used by children and their families to “check in” and use prior to their surgery. The child will the return to their Pod after their time in Recovery, ready to be discharged home. Children undergoing surgery naturally feel anxious and scared. The Paediatric Pods are designed to help alleviate these fears.
Steve Joyce commented: “This funding demonstrates the close co-operation between our Provincial Charity Fund and the MCF, in delivering practical support to the people of Bedfordshire. All of our members can be very proud of this donation.”
Fundraising Manager, Charmaine Norrish, added: W"e are incredibly grateful to both the Bedfordshire Freemasons and the Masonic Charitable Foundation for supporting our fundraising. This donation will change lives."
