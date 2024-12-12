Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust pays out £6.4 million in gynaecology negligence claims
A Freedom of Information request by Medical Negligence Assist revealed that of all NHS Trusts in England with gynaecology-related claims lodged against them, Bedfordshire Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has paid out the highest amount in damages.
NHS Trusts in England have paid out £170m for such claims between financial years 2019 and 2024.
In Bedfordshire, the Trust has reported 40 gynaecology-related claims and incidents of medical negligence in the past five years.
And in that time, it has settled 19 claims with the damages coming to a total of £6,373,779.
Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust declined to comment on the figures.
Across the country, the top reasons for the negligence claims included failed sterilisation, operator error, wrong diagnosis, failure/delays in diagnosis and failure to act on abnormal test results.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.